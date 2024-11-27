Mostly Cloudy 48°

SHARE

Crashes On I-78 Near PA, NJ Line Cause Traffic Disruptions (Developing)

Multiple crashes along I-78 have caused significant traffic disruptions, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials announced on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The scene of one of the crashes and the delays on I-78. 

The scene of one of the crashes and the delays on I-78. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

An initial crash on I-78 westbound near the New Jersey line was reported at 12:51 p.m., resulting in traffic delays. This disruption is expected to clear by 2:15 p.m., though updates are ongoing as of 1:29 p.m., according to authorities.

A second multi-vehicle crash occurred on I-78 eastbound, approximately 1.1 miles east of Exit 67 for PA 412 near Hellertown/Bethlehem, at 1:16 p.m. This incident has caused lane restrictions and is anticipated to clear by 2:45 p.m., with updates as recent as 1:52 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas or plan for delays while emergency crews work to clear the scenes.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hellertown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE