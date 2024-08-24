3 Dead In Wrong-Way Hatboro Crash

A Chevy Camaro, operated by a 31-year-old man, was traveling west on County Line Road and crossed into the eastbound travel lanes where it struck a Nissan SUV traveling east at County Line Road and Park Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Hatboro police said.

Click here for photos of the scene by Two Idiots Buffing.

The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Two passengers in the Camaro were extricated from the vehicle and transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital. One passenger, a 31-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second passenger, a 23-year-old female, suffered severe injuries and is listed in critical condition.

The Nissan operator, a 69-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A third vehicle, a Hyundai which was traveling eastbound behind the Nissan, was also involved in the crash. The Hyundai was being operated by a 69-year-old female, who was hospitalized and was in stable condition as of press time.

The names of the involved parties were not being released pending notification of next of kin.

This crash is being investigated by the Hatboro Police Department in conjunction with the Eastern Montgomery County Crash Team. Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hatboro Police Department at (215)675-2832 or submit a tip here.

