Zachary "Zach" Jacob Orendorff, 41, died from a "Subdural and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage" due to the crash, Coroner Pam Gay wrote in the release. He passed away at WellSpan York Hospital at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The crash happened when Orendorff drove a minivan in the 6700 block of York Road when he crossed the centerline into an oncoming tractor-trailer at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 2, according to Gay. "It is not known if Orendorff was wearing a seatbelt," she wrote. His death was ruled an accident.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this fatal crash.

Zach enjoyed "riding bikes, fishing, and playing sports. He was a daredevil and enjoyed dirt bikes and four wheelers and climbing rocks," as written in his obituary posted by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.

Zach is survived by his parents, three siblings, partner, children, and extended family, according to his obituary.

A celebration of his life is scheduled at Grofts' Woods, 1752 Storms Store Road, New Oxford, PA, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Contributions in Zach's name can be made to Not One More, York, PA Chapter, "to support others who struggle with addiction," his obituary concludes.

Click here to read his full obituary on the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. website.

