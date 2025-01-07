Mostly Cloudy 30°

Man Killed After Box Truck Catches Fire In South Central PA: State Police

One man is dead after a fire broke out inside a box truck in East Hanover Township early Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

 Photo Credit: Instagram/PA State Police @pastatepolice
 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The fire was reported at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Manada Bottom Road, troopers said in a press release. It started in the back of an old box truck where the man had been sleeping, according to police.

The man’s identity has not been released as investigators work to confirm his identity and notify his family, troopers added.

No criminal activity is suspected at this time. Additional details will be shared once the investigation progresses, police said.

