Man Killed After Box Truck Catches Fire In South Central PA: State Police

The fire was reported at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Manada Bottom Road, troopers said in a press release. It started in the back of an old box truck where the man had been sleeping, according to police.

The man’s identity has not been released as investigators work to confirm his identity and notify his family, troopers added.

No criminal activity is suspected at this time. Additional details will be shared once the investigation progresses, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hanover-Penn Township and receive free news updates.