Falling Tree Kills 74-Year-Old Jacob Shank In Hanover: Coroner

Jacob Shank was cutting and removing a tree with others on the 200 block of Hershey Heights Road when the tree collided with another, causing it to fall and strike him, authorities said.

Shank suffered critical injuries and was transported to UPMC Hanover Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma due to a falling tree, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, the coroner said.

No autopsy was conducted, and Shank’s next of kin have been notified, officials said.

Details about his life weren't immediately available his family is invited to share about Jacob by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

