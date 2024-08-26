Sierra Hockley of Gardners was not properly wearing her seatbelt while driving her 2016 White Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Route 94/Carlisle Pike in Latimore Township, PSP Gettysburg Trooper Parker Hoyt explained in the release.

For an unknown reason, Hockley left the roadway going into an embankment which caused her Jeep to become airborne and she was tossed from the vehicle as it rolled multiple times — the Jeep landed 38 feet away from her lane on its roof along the right side of the road, Hoyt detailed in the release.

The crash happened in Huntington township at 2:46 a.m., Hoyt wrote.

Hockley's cause of death was multiple blunt-force injuries and the manner was accidental, according to the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Sierra was a Gardners native who most recently was living in Carlisle according to her social media. She had been working as a "CNA/Med tech" since June 9, 2020, she wrote on her Facebook About page.

She loved her Jeep, her last public Facebook was of it at twilight on Aug. 13. She made the photo her Facebook cover photo.

Sierra liked to care for people and animals, her social media shows.

She will be deeply missed by her community.

Funeral details had not been released at the time of publishing. Her family is invited to email Daily Voice that information at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

