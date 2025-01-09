A Few Clouds 20°

School Bus, Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 15 In South Central PA: Police

A crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer shut down U.S. Route 15 in Carroll Township during the morning commute, police announced on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Jillian Pikora
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 6:53 a.m. in the area of Route 15 and Spring Lane Road, according to Carroll Township police.

No students were hurt in the collision, authorities confirmed.

Southbound lanes of Route 15 were closed between Ore Bank Road and Carlisle Road starting just before 7 a.m. The closure caused significant delays but has since been cleared, police said.

Carroll Township police are investigating the crash.

