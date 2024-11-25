Lancaster Teen Charged With Armed Robbery At Tobacco King In Ephrata: Police

The teen faces multiple charges, including felony robbery, felony firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, according to Ephrata police.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 2, 2024, at the Tobacco King store at 108 N Reading Rd., Ephrata Borough. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued, and the juvenile was apprehended by the Lancaster Bureau of Police in Lancaster City on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

He was arraigned before Judge Stauffer on the same day, and bail was set at $75,000. The teen is currently being held at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center after failing to post bail.

It is unclear if it is connected to another teen robbery of another tobacco store in the county. You can read our coverage of that incident here.

