Fatal Multi-Vehicle Rollover Crash On I-81 Near Enola: PennDOT

Body: The crash happened near mile marker 62.5 on I-81 southbound, between Exit 65: US 11/15 North and South - Marysville/Enola and Exit 61: PA 944 - Wertzville Road, officials said.

The collision, which occurred at approximately 9:35 p.m., involved multiple vehicles, one of which caught fire. Emergency crews confirmed one fatality at the scene. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and clear the wreckage, authorities said.

All southbound lanes of I-81 were closed following the crash. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as traffic delays persisted throughout the night. The road was expected to reopen by 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

The closure impacted the stretch between Exit 65 (US 11/15 North and South - Marysville/Enola) and Exit 61 (PA 944 - Wertzville Rd), according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The last update on the incident was provided at 9:44 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

