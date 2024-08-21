Russell Moore, 56, of West Fairview (according to the court records, Enola according to the police), and Angela Marie Donmoyer, 51, of Enola were the caretakers of a 10-year-old girl when she died in Aug. 2021, as detailed in the release.

They've both been charged with Criminal Homicide and Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children, the police said and court records confirmed.

After their preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson they were remanded to Cumberland County Prison without bail p[er state law on homicide charges.

Their joint preliminary hearing is set before Judge Sanderson on Sept. 4.

The East Pennsboro Township Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

"No further information will be released pending the preliminary hearing," the police concluded the release.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for more details on this situation, so check back here for possible updates.

