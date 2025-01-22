Fredderic Soda, 29, of Vincentown, is charged with Felony Unlawful Contact With a Minor - Sexual Offenses, Felony Child Pornography, Felony Corruption of Minors, Felony Unlawful Contact With a Minor - Obscene and Other Sexual Materials, and Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure, according to court documents. The charges stem from incidents that occurred on Sept. 1, 2024, Palmer Township Police in Easton, PA explained.

Soda allegedly met the underage girl in an online chat room and coerced her into exchanging explicit photos and videos. He continued communicating with her after learning she was a minor, authorities said. Investigators also discovered that Soda planned to meet the girl in person but was arrested before that could happen.

The investigation began earlier in 2024 when the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about Soda’s online activities. Around the same time, Palmer Township police were contacted by the victim’s parents, who had discovered the explicit communications.

Soda was arrested at his Tabernacle home on Nov. 14, 2024. Investigators seized electronic devices during a search of his home, which are still being analyzed by the Burlington County High-Tech Crimes Unit. Palmer Township police issued a warrant for the new charges on Jan. 15.

Soda remains in custody at the Burlington County Jail. The investigation involved the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Palmer Township Police Department, and New Jersey State Police, with lead detectives Jillian Marin and Brian Strong. Prosecutors in Burlington County’s Special Victims Unit are handling the case.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court in Pennsylvania for copies of the affidavit of probable cause and the criminal complaint. Check back here for possible updates.

