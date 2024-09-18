Forks Township Man Charged With Raping Acquaintance, Police Say

Eddie Cary Colon was charged with felony rape by forcible compulsion and indecent assault by forcible compulsion, a misdemeanor, Fork Township police said in a press release.

Forks Township police officers responded to the 1000 block of George Street for a reported disturbance on Sept. 11 shortly before 3 p.m.

Colon was arraigned and bail was set at $100,000, according to court records. Colon was being held in Northampton County Prison. His next court appearance is Oct. 2, records show.

