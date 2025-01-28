Trooper Thrown From Horse After Truck Crash Near Live! Casino, Driver Charged: PA State Police

The trooper, part of the Pennsylvania State Police Mounted Patrol Unit, was assisting in crowd control near the casino around 3:54 p.m. when the incident occurred. Before the mounted unit's arrival, the scene was brought under control, and the unit resumed patrol, traveling south on Darien Street near Pattison Avenue, according to the release.

As the mounted unit proceeded down the street, a white pickup truck passed by their formation, striking the trooper’s left leg and ankle as well as his horse, authorities said. The impact caused the trooper to fall from his horse, resulting in a broken leg.

The truck was stopped just south of the crash site by other mounted unit members. A trooper in a marked patrol vehicle responded and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on the driver, who showed signs of impairment, police said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle while DUI.

The horse involved in the collision was not injured, police noted.

Charges against the driver are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

