Teenager Shot During Argument With 7 Men: Philly Police

The suspects' names had not been released by Philadelphia police at press time.

Philadelphia Police responded for a person with a gun, on the 4700 block of Valley Place, in the 15th District shortly before 2 p.m., police said in a press statement.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the left index finger and right thigh, police explained.

Police took the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition, they said. The scene being held and a weapon was recovered, The investigation is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.

At about the same time on Friday, there was another shooting on the 6700 block of North Sydenham Street, in the 35th District, police stated.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg. He was transported by private vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition. The scene is being held, no weapon was recovered, and no arrests at this time, police said. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

