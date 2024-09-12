Shiann Grenn was found dead on the 2300 block of East Hagert Street in the 26th District, Philadelphia police said on Thursday, Sept. 12.

She was fatally wounded in the chest and left arm, they said.

PFD-Medic Unit pronounced her dead on the scene at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, they said.

No weapon was recovered and there was no arrest at press time.

There were four shell casings recovered from the crime scene, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing with homicide detectives.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

