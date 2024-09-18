Philly Man ID In Fatal Double-Shooting, $20K Reward Offered: Police (Update)

Gregory Heard from the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street died as a result of the shooting, Philadelphia police stated in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 18. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17.

A second man, 48, shot during the argument — whose name has not been released — remained in critical but stable condition on Wednesday, police said in the release. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Police believe the two men could be family members, according to NBCPhiladelphia.

The police had been called to the 3800 block of North 13th Street near West Butler Street, according to the original police release.

Shortly after, they were notified that the two shooting victims arrived at Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

The scene was held, three 10mm shell cases were recovered, but no arrests were made.

The homicide investigation remains active.

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

