Man Shot In Head, Killed In North Philadelphia: Police

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 2600 block of North 27th Street in the 22nd District at 4:28 a.m., according to a release.

The man, whose age has not been determined, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department at 4:28 a.m., authorities said.

The scene was secured, but no weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with homicide detectives.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-334.

