Man Fatally Shot Inside North Philadelphia Home: Police

Body: The victim was shot once in the neck and once in the abdomen while in the living room at approximately 6:09 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, according to Officer Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m., authorities said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and one person is currently in custody for further investigation, police noted.

The area remains held for investigation.

