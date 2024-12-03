Mostly Cloudy 32°

Man Fatally Shot Inside North Philadelphia Home: Police

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home on the 3900 block of North Darien Street in Philadelphia's 25th District, police announced.

 Photo Credit: Mac Bullock
Jillian Pikora
Body: The victim was shot once in the neck and once in the abdomen while in the living room at approximately 6:09 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, according to Officer Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m., authorities said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and one person is currently in custody for further investigation, police noted.

The area remains held for investigation.

