Macy’s Closing 4 PA Locations Including Wanamaker Center City Philly Store

The Wanamaker building store at 1300 Market Street will shut its doors permanently, along with Macy’s locations at:

Logan Valley Mall

Exton Square Mall

Wyoming Valley Mall

These closures are part of Macy’s plan to eliminate 150 "underproductive stores" over three years, allowing the retailer to focus resources on 350 "go-forward" locations nationwide, the company said.

“Closing any store is never easy,” said Tony Spring, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc. “But as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are focusing resources and prioritizing investments in go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.”

The closures, expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025, are part of Macy’s effort to modernize its operations and improve its customer experience both in-store and online.

City officials mourned the loss of the Wanamaker store, which they described as a retail and cultural icon.

“This is sad news for many Philadelphians. Macy's, and Wanamaker's before, has been more than just a department store. It has been a beloved part of our city's cultural fabric," said Alba Martinez, Director of Commerce for Philadelphia.

Martinez highlighted opportunities to reimagine the Wanamaker building, suggesting it could house a mix of retail, dining, residential, and cultural spaces.

The Wanamaker building’s treasured traditions, including the Christmas Light Show and pipe organ performances, are expected to continue despite the store’s closure.

For more information on the closures, Macy’s has provided a full list of affected locations here.

