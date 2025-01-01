Officers from the 14th District were called to the 5500 block of Germantown Avenue for a report of a “Person with a Gun” on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., authorities said.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive Black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and multiple self-inflicted stab wounds, according to the release. The man was rushed to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m., police detailed.

The shooter, identified as an armed security guard for the banquet hall, told investigators that he fired in self-defense when the man came at him with a knife, authorities stated.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains active under the Homicide Unit, police added.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or provide tips anonymously through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

