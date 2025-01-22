Frozen History: Eagles Selling Snow From Philly's Iconic Playoff Win Over LA Rams

The Eagles and sports memorabilia site The Realest are selling 16-ounce containers filled with snow from Philly's NFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Authentication partner TRuEST watched the Eagles' grounds crew scrape the snow from the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field immediately after the game.

The ice cream pint-shaped containers are decorated with the 28-22 final score, along with the Eagles' playoff motto "Let's Hunt" on the lid.

"This isn’t your typical piece of memorabilia—it’s a tangible, frozen snapshot of the grit, passion, and determination that defined the iconic game," the TRuEST listing said. "By preserving and authenticating the very snow that surrounded this monumental game, fans are offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with the playoff experience like never before."

Running back Saquon Barkley continued his dominating season to lead the Birds to the NFC Championship game. The former Penn State Nittany Lion rushed for 205 yards, including explosive 62- and 78-yard touchdown runs.

A victory this sweet shouldn't literally be tasted though. The real snow from the field isn't safe to eat because it contains dirt and potentially other debris from more than three hours of football.

The authentic snow costs $50 and can be picked up at The Linc's ticket office starting on Monday, Jan. 27. The containers can also be shipped within the U.S. and a $15 fee will cover the price of shipping the collectible in two pounds of dry ice.

Philly is seeking its fifth Super Bowl appearance and the first since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles are also hoping to win their second Lombardi trophy, with the only other one coming in 2018.

The Eagles host the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

You can click here to see the listing for the commemorative snow.

