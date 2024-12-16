Flames Shoot From Third-Floor Windows In Two-Alarm Fire: Darby Officials

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at The Crossings at Elmwood apartments just after 8:05 a.m., according to dispatch reports. Crews arrived to find heavy flames on the third floor of Building B in Zone 4.

Engine Company 4 operated as the first-due engine, launching an aggressive attack to contain the blaze. Additional units were called to assist due to the intensity of the fire.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area, particularly near the intersections of Valley Road and the I-476 north ramp, as emergency crews worked to bring the flames under control.

No injuries were immediately reported.

