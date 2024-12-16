Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

Flames Shoot From Third-Floor Windows In Two-Alarm Fire: Darby Officials

A two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building on MacDade Boulevard in Collingdale, Ridley Township, early Monday, Dec. 16, sending flames shooting out of third-floor windows, authorities said.

The scene of the two-alarm fire.

The scene of the two-alarm fire.

 Photo Credit: Darby Fire Co. #1 Station 4
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at The Crossings at Elmwood apartments just after 8:05 a.m., according to dispatch reports. Crews arrived to find heavy flames on the third floor of Building B in Zone 4.

Engine Company 4 operated as the first-due engine, launching an aggressive attack to contain the blaze. Additional units were called to assist due to the intensity of the fire.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area, particularly near the intersections of Valley Road and the I-476 north ramp, as emergency crews worked to bring the flames under control.

No injuries were immediately reported.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE