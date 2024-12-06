Eagles Player's Mom Offers $1,000 Reward After Dog Stolen From Target

The theft happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, inside the Target at 2701 Castor Ave, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Tralee-Hale Ringo, 44, said her beloved dog, Mila, was taken by four unknown suspects while she was shopping. Mila is described as a black Shih Tzu with a red tail and red headlight-like markings.

Hale-Ringo is offering a $1,000 reward for Mila's safe return. The dog was last tracked near 2800 Aramingo Ave, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects or Mila’s whereabouts is urged to contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or 3244. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 215.686.TIPS (8477), texting the same number, or filling out an online form via PhillyPolice.com.

