Chinese Restaurant Owner Stabbed In Philadelphia, Police Say

A person armed with a weapon entered The Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant located at 4901 North 5th Street, in the 35th District, shortly before 5 p.m., PPD detailed in the release.

The 50-year-old restaurant owner was stabbed in the right arm and stomach, according to the police.

Officers arrived at the scene at 5 p.m. and took him to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

The scene was held, but no arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered.

The investigation remains active by the Northwest Detectives Division.

The suspect is described as a Black man/boy about 4'0" tall and last seen wearing a light cap and green pants.

The Philadelphia Police Department asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

