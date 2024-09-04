A Few Clouds 66°

8-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Pennsylvania Bedroom, Police Say (Developing)

An 8-year-old girl was found dead in her bedroom and the cause is unknown, police announced on Wednesday night, Sept. 4. 

The 1700 block of West Lippincott Street where the girl was found dead in her bedroom. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The girl was found unresponsive in her bedroom and 911 was called around Wednesday, police explained. PPD and PFD-Medic Unit responded to the call of an unresponsive child on the 1700 block of West Lippincott Street, in the 39th District, at 6:39 p.m.

"The PFD-Medic Unit performed CPR for several minutes on the child, but she was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m.," the police said. 

The scene was still being held at 8:42 p.m.

No additional information was available at the time of publishing.   

