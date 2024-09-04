8-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Pennsylvania Bedroom, Police Say (Developing)

The girl was found unresponsive in her bedroom and 911 was called around Wednesday, police explained. PPD and PFD-Medic Unit responded to the call of an unresponsive child on the 1700 block of West Lippincott Street, in the 39th District, at 6:39 p.m.

"The PFD-Medic Unit performed CPR for several minutes on the child, but she was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m.," the police said.

The scene was still being held at 8:42 p.m.

No additional information was available at the time of publishing.

