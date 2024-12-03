$10K Stolen From Target In Pennsylvania, State Police Say

The theft occurred at the store on Hatton Drive in Concord Township, Delaware County, at 6:14 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2024, investigators said.

The 20-year-old suspect allegedly took $10,250 in cash from the store's funds, according to the report. Police have not released further details about the incident or the suspect's identity.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Media Patrol Unit.

