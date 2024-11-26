David Michael Shaw, 43, of Doylestown, allegedly tried to break into a home on Friday, Nov. 22, at approximately 4:43 p.m., according to police.

Shaw reportedly knocked and kicked on the front door multiple times, damaging the door frame and breaking a screen window in the process, police said. The incident occurred while the home was occupied, police noted.

He has been charged with Felony Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, according to his docket.

Shaw's preliminary arraignment details and bail information were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Doylestown and receive free news updates.