David Shaw Arrested For Doylestown Break-In: Police

A 43-year-old man was arrested after attempting to force his way into a Doylestown residence, Plumstead Township Police announced on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.

David Michael Shaw

Photo Credit: Plumstead Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

David Michael Shaw, 43, of Doylestown, allegedly tried to break into a home on Friday, Nov. 22, at approximately 4:43 p.m., according to police.

Shaw reportedly knocked and kicked on the front door multiple times, damaging the door frame and breaking a screen window in the process, police said. The incident occurred while the home was occupied, police noted.

He has been charged with Felony Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, according to his docket.

Shaw's preliminary arraignment details and bail information were not immediately available.

