Authorities are searching for Nicholas Lee Burtner, 31, and Jacob Lamar Adams, 28, in connection with an Oct. 4, arson and shooting in Dover Township. Police allege the crime was orchestrated by Leighanne Enders, 37, as part of a revenge plot against her ex-boyfriend a 38-year-old man who had recently obtained a Protection From Abuse order against her, as detailed in court documents obtained by Daily Voice on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27.

The Crime

Gunshots were fired into a neighboring home before flames engulfed Ender’s ex-boyfriend's home at 4759 Carlisle Road at 12:48 a.m. The housesitter narrowly escaped, rescuing the owner's dog and cat. Bullets from a .40-caliber firearm lodged in the walls of the neighboring home.

Investigators determined the fire was deliberately set at multiple locations, including a basement accessed through a skeleton-key door and a gasoline-soaked debris pile outside the rear patio.

A Revenge Plot Unfolds

Court documents and witness testimony reveal a tangled plot involving drugs, stolen firearms, and a fake alibi:

Domestic Fallout: the boyfriend ended his relationship with Enders after a domestic dispute on Sept. 8. Enders and her 9-year-old son moved in with a friend in Carlisle, where she met Burtner (aka “Datura”) and Adams (aka “Rundown”). The men offered her “protection” and later moved into her home, which she shared with her girlfriend, Claire Smith.

Coordinating the Crime: Enders allegedly provided Burtner and Adams with her ex-boyfriend's address. A man experiencing homelessness is a witness to Enders planning the arson and identifies Burtner through a 2017 arrest article.

While Burtner and Adams carried out the arson and shooting:

Enders Hid Evidence: She went through the men's belongings, removing bullets and drugs and hiding them under a tree in the yard.

The Night of the Crime

Fake Alibi: Enders, the man experiencing homelessness, and Smith created an alibi by appearing on surveillance at a Mechanicsburg Rutter’s. Enders purchased beer to appear innocent.

Celebrating the Crime : Burtner and Adams returned to Enders’ home “happy,” describing the fire and shooting.

Sex and Firearm: Enders later lured Burtner into her bedroom, claiming she wanted to have sex. While Burtner undressed, she took his firearm and hid it in a laundry basket, later placing it in a vehicle.

The Missing Gun

When Burtner discovered his gun was missing, he became emotional, prompting Enders to describe him as “manic.” She called his girlfriend and mother to retrieve him, but both refused.

Adams’ sister, Shae Burkett, eventually left with the firearm in her Jeep according to Enders, though she later denied taking it when interviewed by police. It was not located at the time of publication.

Drugs, Family Dynamics, and Escapes

Burkett’s family, including her and Adams' father, Daniel Smith, her husband, and Adams, frequently smoked meth and drank together in Burkett’s trailer near the crime scene. On Oct. 3, 2024, Burtner and Adams joined them in the trailer for a night of drug and alcohol use.

Later that night, Adams borrowed Burkett’s Jeep, telling her he needed to “do something for his girl,” as stated in the affidavit.

After the arson, Burtner and Adams left Enders’ home on Oct. 17. That night, they crashed into a deer on Route 322 near Lewistown. Mifflintown Firefighter Koni Hench, who Enders asked to research their criminal backgrounds, confirmed details about the crash through a Pennsylvania State Police release.

Burkett later admitted Adams told her he planned to “disappear for a while” after visiting Altoona to see his newborn child.

On Oct. 20, Burkett, her family, and Adams were evicted from their trailer after six years of residency and moved to Motel 6 in Manchester Township.

Investigative Breaks

Key evidence and witness statements include:

Surveillance: Cameras captured Burkett’s Jeep near the crime scene.

Witness Testimony: confirmed Enders’ involvement in planning the crime.

Children, Disappearing, and Mental Health

Enders’ 9-year-old son was present during much of the planning and aftermath of the crime.

The stress of the investigation prompted Claire Smith to check herself into a mental health facility.

Burkett later admitted Adams told her he planned to “disappear for a while” after visiting Altoona to see his newborn child.

Wanted for Serious Charges

Both men are wanted for:

Felony Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide

Felony Conspiracy – Criminal Homicide

Felony Conspiracy – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury

Felony Conspiracy – Aggravated Assault – Using a Deadly Weapon to Cause Bodily Injury

Felony Conspiracy – Causing a Catastrophe

Misdemeanor Conspiracy – Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Felony Conspiracy – Arson of an Inhabited Building or Structure

Burtner faces additional charges for:

Felony Possession of a Firearm Prohibited

Felony Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License

Felony Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure

No Charges Filed Against Enders

Despite being a suspected mastermind, no charges have been filed against Enders as of Nov. 27.

Ongoing Investigation

This remains an active investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information about Burtner or Adams to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dover and receive free news updates.