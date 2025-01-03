Escapee Troy McFall Wanted By Dauphin County Authorities

Troy McFall, 53, is sought by Dauphin County authorities after escaping custody, police said. The incident involved the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division, which issued an arrest warrant on Friday, Jan. 3, according to Crimewatch.

McFall, a Black male, is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to McFall’s capture, officials said. Tipsters can contact police directly at 717-780-6211 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

