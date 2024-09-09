Daughter Of Caitlin Smiles Founder, 22-Year-Old Abby Hornung Dies Suddenly

Abigail "Abby" Caitlin Hornung, 22, of Dauphin "passed away unexpectedly" on Thursday, Sept. 3, as stated in her obituary.

Her older sister, and her middle namesake, notably died of a cancerous brain tumor at the age of seven in 2000— two years before Abby was born.

In 2004, her mom Cheryl launched Caitlin Smiles to make sure her eldest daughter's "smiling spirit is kept alive through the work of Caitlin’s Smiles," as stated on the nonprofit's website.

The organization is described on the website as follows:

"Caitlin’s Smiles is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that delivers arts and crafts activities to children in medical facilities. Caitlin’s Smiles reaches children in hospitals, clinics, emergency departments, and other medical offices throughout Pennsylvania and surrounding states of Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia, and Washington, D.C."

Abby was a graduate of Commonwealth Charter Academy and had attended Central Dauphin High School, as stated in her obituary.

She worked at Hornung’s True Value stores, handling the promotional advertisements and ordering for four stores, according to her obituary. She enjoyed cooking Asian food, reading sci-fi, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her parents, Russell and Cheryl; old sister, Dani; and extended family.

The services will be held privately and donations in her memory can be made to Dauphin County Aspire or Caitlin’s Smiles.

Click here to read her full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin-Middle Paxton and receive free news updates.