Russell Edward Mason, 44, failed to register as a sex offender, after he was convicted in March 2013 of raping a child and importuning a child in Dec. 2012, according to the PSP Megan's Law Sex Offender Registry.

Mason has been a registered sex offender since May 2016. but he disappeared in Nov. 2021, according to the registry.

Mason was last seen on Nov. 8, 2021, in Wilcox, Elk County, and his vehicle was located in Cranberry Township, Butler County at a shopping mall, the Erie DA explained.

He’s described as 5’10" with blue/hazel eyes and brown hair, balding in the front, according to the DA.

He has tattoos on his left arm of a scorpion/8 ball with wings/punisher skull with horns and his right arm- a pig/warthog. He also has tattoos on his left leg- card suits/spider web/ and right leg- tribal flames/Molotov cocktail, as detailed in the registry (and pictured below).

Mason has ties to Ohio and Utah, the DA explained.

He is known to use the alias Christopher August, authorities noted.

He is considered to be dangerous.

Call 911 if you see him.

