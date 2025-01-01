Jo Dee Louise Tribioli, 51, was known for her warm smile, love of animals, and devotion to her family. But her life was tragically cut short on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, when she was fatally shot alongside her aunt, 71-year-old Carole Heagy of Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania, in a senseless act of violence.

Jo Dee’s husband, 55-year-old Steve Tribioli, and Carole’s husband, 66-year-old Claude Heagy, were also shot and remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Steve is listed in critical condition, while Claude is stable, police said.

West Virginia State Police have charged Jo Dee’s stepson, 28-year-old Noah Richard Tribioli of Columbia, Pennsylvania, in the attack. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of malicious wounding, among other charges. He is being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail, with a preliminary hearing set for January 7.

Born on July 13, 1973, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Jo Dee was a dedicated wife, mother, and sister who “brought light into the lives of others,” her obituary states. She had a deep passion for animals and was a fierce advocate for their care.

“She was the kind of person whose smile could light up a room,” her sister, Rhiannon Kelley, said. “We are devastated beyond words.”

To honor Jo Dee’s memory and cover funeral expenses for both her and Carole, Kelley has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $10,000.

“On December 28, 2024, my sister was shot and killed by her stepson. He also shot his father, my aunt, and uncle,” Kelley wrote on the fundraiser’s page. “Anything will help during this devastating time.”

A Celebration of Life for Jo Dee is planned for January 12 at 2 p.m. at the Amvets Post 293 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Police continue to investigate the horrific attack, which they described as “unimaginably tragic.”

For those wishing to help the family, donations to the GoFundMe can be made here.

