First Baby Of 2025 Born At Pennsylvania Hospital As Nicu Celebrates New Year

Pennsylvania Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2025 just minutes after midnight, alongside celebrations for four premature babies in the Intensive Care Nursery.

Parents Jenna and Ryan Mahoney and their new little baby, Callum Patrick Mahoney,

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pennsylvania Hospital
The NICU babies who rang in the New Year at Pennsylvania Hospital 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pennsylvania Hospital
Jillian Pikora
Jenna and Ryan Mahoney rang in the new year with the birth of their son, Callum Patrick Mahoney, at 12:27 a.m. Callum weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and became the first baby born at a Penn Medicine hospital in 2025. The happy parents shared photos of their bundle of joy, who is said to be thriving.

In addition to Callum’s arrival, four babies in the Intensive Care Nursery (ICN) also marked the New Year with special celebrations. These premature babies, who require extra care in their early days, were part of a heartfelt moment as hospital staff and families celebrated the beginning of 2025 together.

Pennsylvania Hospital shared photos of the NICU’s New Year’s festivities, highlighting the dedicated care provided to these tiny patients and the joy felt by their families.

Congratulations to the Mahoneys and all the families celebrating the New Year with their new arrivals!

