The incident unfolded at 9:15 a.m. on the 4200 block of North Front Street at the Community Council Learning Academy in the 25th District, according to authorities.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in the left arm during the altercation. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department responded, but the victim’s injuries were superficial and required no further treatment, officials said.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown following the incident. The weapon used in the stabbing was recovered, and the lockdown has since been lifted, police added.

No further details about the incident or the motive have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

