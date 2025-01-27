BMW Plows Through Crowd After Eagles-Commanders Game, Driver In Custody: Philadelphia Police

The crash occurred at North Broad and Spring Garden streets around 9:29 p.m., shortly after fans poured into the streets following the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to police.

Initial reports suggested up to 20 people may have been injured, but medics treated four individuals at the scene, authorities said. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The exact number of injured remains unclear, as news reports indicated three people were hurt, while police communications suggested the total could be higher.

The driver of the BMW was allegedly speeding in the wrong lane before crashing into the crowd, police said. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was taken into custody.

An early investigation suggests the crash was not intentional, according to police, who shared an update at 9:54 p.m.

The public were asked avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.