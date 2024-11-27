91-Year-Old Caleb Royal Missing From South Philadelphia: Police

Caleb Royal was last spotted on the 2500 block of Ellsworth Street. He is described as 5’4”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a gray fedora hat, beige jacket, blue pants, black-rimmed glasses, and black sneakers at the time of his disappearance, police said.

Royal is known to frequent two locations: the Dunkin’ Donuts at 34th and Wharton Streets and the Fresh Grocer at 2900 Grays Ferry Avenue, investigators noted.

Anyone with information on Royal’s whereabouts is urged to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3014 or dial 911.

