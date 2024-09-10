Officer-Involved Shooting Near Penn Township Massage Spa 'Completely Justified': Lancaster DA

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced the conclusion of an investigation of the officer-involved shooting at the Penn Town Shopping Center, Penn Township, where the fleeing and armed suspect was shot twice by an officer responding to a "burglary in progress."

Charges have been filed against the suspect, 36-year-old Christopher Rivera, who remains under guard at an area hospital, Adams said. His bail was set at $1 million.

The encounter was captured on a police body-worn camera and mobile video recording from the police cruiser. The videos will not be released at this time due to the pending prosecution of Rivera, Adams explained. She also said the name of the officer would not be released due to the lack of a crime.

Rivera is charged with robbery, and multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault of two female employees of the Calm Spa, Suite 104, in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road, Manheim, on Aug. 27, 2024, at about 8:20 p.m.

Two officers entered the front of the massage business as two other officers arrived at the rear of the shopping center.

Rivera allegedly tossed his weapon — a pellet gun that looked like a semi-automatic handgun — into the weeds as he fled the rear door of the business, the DA said. It was recovered by police.

“Here, during a rapid four to five-second encounter, the officer quickly and accurately perceived the suspect from the armed robbery, observed the suspect reaching for and producing a weapon, while ignoring police commands and attempting to evade arrest. The officer was completely justified in using deadly force in this scenario," Adams explained.

The responding officer fired at Rivera, who was struck two times as he began to jump over a guardrail and then collapsed. The firing officer and other responding officers then took Rivera into custody and performed life-saving measures, the DA said..

