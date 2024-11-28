J'Vian Lazae Mendez-Gonzalez, 18, Isaiah Jose Diaz, 20, and Caelan Natrell Brown, 19, are accused of firing shots into an occupied structure on the 400 block of Avenue K at approximately 1:37 p.m., according to the Columbia Borough Police Department.

Each suspect is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, Possession of a Weapon, and four counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, authorities said.

Police allege that the trio's actions endangered the lives of at least four individuals. Officers responded quickly to secure the scene and conduct an investigation, which led to the identification and charging of the suspects.

The Columbia Borough Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact them at their Locust Street office.

