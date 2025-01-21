Fair

Man Shot Multiple Times In South Coatesville: PA State Police

A man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in South Coatesville early Sunday, Jan. 19, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

Jillian Pikora
The shooting happened near the intersection of South 1st Avenue and Gibbons Avenue at 3:38 a.m., according to Troop J, Embreeville Station.

Troopers found the victim at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition has not been disclosed, police said.

The Embreeville Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 610-486-6280.

