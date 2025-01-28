Mostly Cloudy 43°

Steven Gretsky Retires Amid Crash Investigation By PSP

A collision involving the Chester City Police Commissioner’s cruiser and an unattended delivery vehicle is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, authorities announced on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Photo Credit: Chester City
The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 27, near East 22nd Street and Hyatt Street in Chester, Pennsylvania, PSP Trooper Paul Holdefer detailed in a release.

The Commissioner was operating the police vehicle at the time of the collision, according to the announcement. No injuries were reported.

The City of Chester placed Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky on administrative leave on Monday, Jan. 27, pending an investigation into a traffic incident on the night of Sunday, Jan. 26. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Commissioner Gretsky informed Mayor Stefan Roots that he will retire, effective at the end of the day. The City thanked Commissioner Gretsky for his service to the residents of Chester. Major Katrina Blackwell will serve as interim commissioner while a search is conducted.

Pennsylvania State Police routinely investigate incidents involving municipal police officers and their vehicles, the release noted.

Additional information regarding the collision may be provided as the investigation progresses, PSP stated.

