Samuel Elliot Fischer, 34, of Erie, is charged with multiple counts of Sexual Abuse of Children and Invasion of Privacy stemming from incidents at Owen J. Roberts High School in Chester County and Pine Richland schools in Allegheny County, according to state police.

Investigators said Fischer, while working as a student teacher at Owen J. Roberts High School in 2023, secretly recorded male students in the locker room. Further investigation revealed similar incidents occurred between 2014 and 2019 while Fischer was employed as an athletic trainer at Pine Richland School District, police said.

Authorities allege Fischer surreptitiously recorded students in locker rooms at Pine Richland High School and bathrooms at Pine Richland Middle School during his tenure there.

Fischer was charged on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, out of Magisterial District Court 15-1-03, police said.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

