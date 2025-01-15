The investigation, led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in its Philadelphia regional office, followed the July 2024 incident at AFCO, a manufacturing subsidiary of Zep Inc. based in Atlanta. The Chambersburg facility, which specializes in cleaning and sanitation products, experienced a nitrogen dioxide gas release during chemical processing.

Twelve workers were exposed to the hazardous gas, with all being evaluated at a local hospital and two requiring further hospitalization, OSHA officials said.

OSHA determined the company failed to assess the gas release’s impact, promptly evacuate workers, or comply with federal standards for respiratory protection and hazard communication programs. “AFCO's lack of urgency in addressing the hazardous conditions put employees at serious risk,” said Kevin T. Chambers, OSHA Area Director in Harrisburg.

This investigation is part of OSHA’s ongoing oversight within the Philadelphia region, which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Zep Inc., founded in 1937 and operating on six continents, has a history of violations, including four serious citations at its Emerson, Georgia, facility since 2022.

OSHA cited AFCO with one repeat violation, nine serious violations, and two other-than-serious violations for the July incident. The company has 15 business days to comply, request a conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

This latest incident underscores safety concerns at Zep facilities, which operate under OSHA oversight from both the Philadelphia and Atlanta regions, despite the company’s international presence and longstanding industry role.

