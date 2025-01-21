Skye Naggy, 32, admitted to attempted homicide, aiding suicide, kidnapping, and child endangerment before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani, nearly three years after her arrest in November 2022.

Naggy's plan unraveled after police discovered her and the child in a wooded area near Loyalhanna Lake. Investigators, who tracked Naggy's phone, also uncovered a chilling scene in her Greensburg home: letters addressed to her daughter urging her to "drink the juice and go to Heaven," along with journals and video recordings documenting her mental unraveling.

One such video, posted to YouTube the day before the alleged murder-suicide attempt, reveals Naggy speaking about being "at peace" and claiming that God was "preparing her." She references demons and eternity, and cryptically says, "My daughter knows I tell the truth," urging viewers to trust in God’s love. Watch the full video here

Naggy laced apple juice with fentanyl purchased on the dark web and gave it to her daughter, who later tested positive for fentanyl and opiates, according to the police. She told investigators she acted on divine instructions to protect her daughter from a doomed fate.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli credited Greensburg police for rescuing the child and Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar for prosecuting the case. "This was an unthinkable situation, but thanks to their efforts, this child was saved and is now safe," Ziccarelli said.

Naggy remains in custody and is scheduled for sentencing within three months.

