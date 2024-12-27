Fogel, a former teacher at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony in 2021 after being caught with medical marijuana, which he says was prescribed for chronic back pain. His imprisonment has sparked outrage among advocates and U.S. officials who have called for his release.

This designation means Fogel’s case will now receive heightened attention from the State Department, as officials work to secure his freedom. “We remain committed to securing Marc’s release and reuniting him with his family,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The announcement comes just two days after the documentary *Did You Forget Mr. Fogel?* was released on YouTube on Dec. 25. The film highlights Fogel’s ordeal and the broader challenges Americans face in navigating Russia’s legal system.

Advocates hope the wrongful detention status and renewed public attention will pave the way for Fogel’s return to the U.S.

