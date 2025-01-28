Fair 28°

Death Investigation Underway In Franklin County: PSP

A death investigation is underway in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police
Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Troopers from the Chambersburg station responded to a home in the 1500 block of Cumberland Highway in Lurgan Township around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, for a report of an undetermined death, authorities said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was from Newburg, according to police.

No further details have been provided as the investigation remains ongoing, but Daily Voice has reached out to State Police for more information.

