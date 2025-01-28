Death Investigation Underway In Franklin County: PSP

Troopers from the Chambersburg station responded to a home in the 1500 block of Cumberland Highway in Lurgan Township around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, for a report of an undetermined death, authorities said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was from Newburg, according to police.

No further details have been provided as the investigation remains ongoing, but Daily Voice has reached out to State Police for more information.

