The crash happened on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m. on Franklin Road, east of Coolspring Church Road, Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer said in a release.

Daniel H. Johnson, of Jackson Center, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck, officials said. A second pedestrian was airlifted to St. Elizabeth's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker explained to WKBN that the two men had exited their vehicles to move a dead deer from the roadway to prevent potential hazards to other drivers when the crash occurred.

The roadway, which had been closed during the investigation, has since reopened. Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact PSP Mercer at (724) 662-6162.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.