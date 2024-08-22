Heather Marie Dell, 48, of Chambersburg, went missing from the House of Hope located at 230 E Queen St on July 22, the police detailed in the release.

She was "on electronic monitoring and under the supervision of Franklin County Adult Probation," they explained adding that "Dell cut off her ankle monitor and left her residence. Dell is now wanted for Flight to avoid apprehension."

Dell has a criminal record for drug-related offenses, endangering the welfare of children, trespass, theft, and giving a false identification to the police, previous court dockets show.

Anyone with information on Dell's location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.

