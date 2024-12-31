Burnell Johnson, 26, was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of the administration of law following an incident on the evening of Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Taylor Avenue after receiving a report of a possible domestic incident involving a firearm. A woman outside the residence told officers that Johnson had punched her in the face before fleeing into the home, where a babysitter and young children were also present, police said.

Earlier that evening, the woman claimed Johnson had engaged in an altercation at Valley's Bar on Seventh Street, smashed a bottle, and cut his hand. He also allegedly exposed himself to a group of juveniles while leaving the bar, according to investigators.

Police used a PA system to call for Johnson to exit the house while awaiting SWAT, who deployed flash bangs and attempted to convince him to surrender. After nearly three hours, Johnson emerged from the home and was taken into custody, police said.

Authorities confirmed that the babysitter and children had left the house before SWAT’s arrival. Johnson also had an active warrant for aggravated assault in Pittsburgh, officials said.

He was arraigned on Tuesday morning and remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.