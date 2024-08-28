Perry County Man Sentenced For Forcing Oral Sex: Cumberland DA

Jordan Lee Rhoads was sentenced by Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker on Tuesday, Aug. 27, after being convicted at trial of the crimes of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault, and Indecent Assault.

The case stems from Rhoads' conduct in March 2023, when he forced the victim to perform oral sex on him by forcibly grabbing the victim’s head, neck and wrist and engaging in oral sex without the victim’s consent, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Brewbaker imposed a sentence of 4.5 years to 9 years in a State Correctional Institution, followed by 3 years of supervised probation. Rhoads will also be required to register with Megan’s Law for the duration of his lifetime.

