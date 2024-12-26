Leon Bowman was last seen near his mailbox on Howard Divide Road in Curtin Township on Dec. 23, 2024, between noon and 4 p.m., police said. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 110-120 pounds, with gray balding hair, a white beard, and brown eyes.

Authorities issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) and believe Bowman may be at special risk of harm or injury or could be confused.

Anyone with information on Bowman's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the PSP Rockview station at 814-355-7545.

